SIKESTON, MO — Police in Sikeston, Missouri, say Sikeston R-6 Schools were placed on lockdown for a time Thursday after a student reported hearing loud noises at the junior high school.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says the student reported hearing "some unidentified loud noises," which were later confirmed by a teacher. The schools were placed on immediate lockdown, and the release says officers arrived in about 30 seconds.
The department says the junior high was searched, and no threats were found. The senior high school was also searched as a precaution, and no threats were found there either. Once it was determined that all students and staff were safe, the lockdowns were lifted.
Investigators still do not know what caused the sound the student and teacher heard, the release says.
The release refers to the incident as a "false alarm," and encourages parents to follow the DPS Facebook page so they can be notified right away in similar situations.
