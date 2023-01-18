CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says they are searching for a missing man who suffers from a condition that places him in danger.
According to a Wednesday release, 31-year-old Jared Knight was last seen over a month ago — on Dec. 6 — in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale.
Officers say Knight is is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He reportedly weighs about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. His clothing and direction of travel are unknown, officers explain.
According to the release, the investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information about Knight's whereabouts is asked to to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.