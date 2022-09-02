GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Melody Allen who was reported as being missing and/or runaway on Friday.
Police say she was last seen Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. leaving her residence south of Sedalia.
She is described as a white female, 5'4" and weighing 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, gray pajama bottoms and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501.