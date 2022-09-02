MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee searched Friday for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

Eliza Fletcher1.jpg

Eliza Fletcher

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said.

She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.

Eliza Fletcher2.jpg

An image taken from video surveillance shows Eliza Fletcher jogging in the pink top and purple running shorts she was last seen wearing. 

Fletcher’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.

Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were searching for Fletcher. News outlets reported that she is a teacher at a private school.

Eliza Fletcher3.jpg

An image taken from video surveillance shows the SUV investigators say Eliza Fletcher was forced into in the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis. 