MAYFIELD, KY — 10-year-old Zion McClendon's family says he separated from his trick-or-treating group around 7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since, the Mayfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.
McClendon reportedly has asthma and is without his inhaler or medication. He was last seen walking towards the back of the Arbors neighborhood.
He is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 112 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that says “I’d rather be gaming” with gaming written multiple times in multiple colors, black shorts, and white sandals. McClendon's face was painted white with some red to simulate blood, officers say.
Anyone with information regarding McClendon's whereabouts are asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3621.