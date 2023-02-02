PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Whitney Averitt, whose 13th birthday is next Wednesday, has been reported missing after she was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Police say Whitney was last seen wearing a black Echo hoodie, black jeans and black Nike Jordan sneakers. Investigators say she wears glasses, has one scar above her lip and another on her left wrist.
She may be in the area of Dixie Avenue, police say.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them find Whitney Averitt to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.