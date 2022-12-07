PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 14-year-old Jaylee P. Patrick was last seen at a home on Ramona Drive East.
Police say Jaylee was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants and red, white and black Nike shoes.
She's described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes, police say.
Officers ask that anyone who has seen Jaylee Patrick or who knows where she is call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.