PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department is asking the community to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Jonah Stepeney. The teen was last seen when he left home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say when he left home, Jonah was wearing gray shorts, Nike shoes and no shirt. He's described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Officers ask anyone who sees Jonah or who has information that can help them find him to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.