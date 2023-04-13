PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 17-year-old Alayha Cooper was last seen on Tennessee Street. She was wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
Police say Alayha is an African American girl standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say she may be in the Hopkinsville, Kentucky, area.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find Alayha Cooper to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.