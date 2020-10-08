PADUCAH — Police are asking for your help identifying three men who officers say were involved in the theft of more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store inside Kentucky Oaks Mall.
In a news release sent on Thursday, Oct. 8, he Paducah Police Department said two men entered the mall, stole the jewelry, then ran away. A third man waited outside in a white Buick Lacrosse, and drove away with the other two suspects.
One of the men who stole the jewelry was wearing a red and white sweatshirt with a blue hood, red tennis shoes, a red cap and blue jeans, police say. The second was wearing a black or navy blue Nike hoodie with “Just Do It” in multiple colors on the front, dark jeans and black or blue tennis shoes. The third suspect was wearing red shorts, a blue T-shirt and white tennis shoes, police say.
The theft happened on Sept. 25, police say.
Officers ask anyone with information about the theft or who the men are to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.