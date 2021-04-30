MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin Police and the Martin Police Department are working to find a man who is accused of 'touching himself' while standing over a student who was sleeping in her dorm room early Friday morning.
Officers say they were notified of a student screaming for help in her dorm room around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning.
When officers arrived, they learned that a female student had been asleep in the livingroom area of her dorm when she awoke to a man standing over her "touching himself."
Officers say the student screamed and chased the man out of her dorm. He eventually got into a vehicle and left the area.
The victim says the door to her dorm was unlocked.
Officers say the suspect is a black man, who is 30 to 40 years old. He stands around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
He is believed to have a short beard and was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at the time of the incident.
Officers say he left the campus in a gray Jeep that was parked along Jeffrees Drive.
If you know who this man is, or have information on this incident or anything similar, contact the UT Martin police at 731-881-7777 or the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.
UT Martin Public Safety says to remember the following to keep you, and all Skyhawks, safe:
- Don't prop doors open or allow visitors to walk in residents halls behind you.
- Lock the doors to your suite and bedroom.
- If you are the victim of a crime, you should report the incident as soon as possible so appropriate measures can be taken for your safety and the safety of others.
- If you see something that doesn't look right or makes you feel concerned, report that as well.
- You can report criminal or suspicious activity on the LiveSafe app, which you can download from the app store, or by calling UTM police department at 731-881-7777.