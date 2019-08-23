CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department is actively looking 24-year-old Santonio Omar Parker after a robbery from late Thursday night.
Police say Parker is currently wanted on an active $100,000 cash only warrant for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of 1st degree assault.
Officers say Parker was armed with a handgun during the robbery.
Officers also say to avoid any contact with Parker and call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621 if you have any information.