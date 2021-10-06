NEW MADRID, MO — Police are searching for a man accused of exchanging gunfire with another individual in a New Madrid, Missouri, neighborhood Wednesday.
The New Madrid Police Department says Dominique Betts is wanted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The department says Betts is armed and dangerous, and people should not approach him if they see him.
Betts is wanted in connection to a shots-fired incidence police say happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Semo Drive in New Madrid.
Witnesses told police they saw the driver of a blue car fire gunshots at a white car, and someone inside the white car returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
The police department says both vehicles had already left the scene when officers arrived, but investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings, and the incident was recorded by a surveillance camera in the area.
Investigators ask anyone who has seen Betts or has information about his current location to call the police department at 573-748-5226 or the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department at 573-748-2516.