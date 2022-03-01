MARION, IL — Police are searching for a suspect who, armed with a handgun, robbed a bank in Marion, Illinois, Tuesday.
Police say the suspect robbed the Peoples National Bank on 17th Street in Marion around 10:49 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the suspect is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has a medium to stocky build. The person was wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, gloves and a white mask that covered their entire face.
After pulling out a handgun and demanding cash, police say the robber took the money and ran from the scene.
The police department says its investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.