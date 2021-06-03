CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says it wants your help locating a man wanted on an armed robbery charge.
Police say 19-year-old Quantez D. McGee of Carterville, Illinois, is wanted in Jackson County on a warrant charging him with armed robbery. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say McGee is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds. He has short hair and a goatee.
Anyone with information about where McGee is can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.