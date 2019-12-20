CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.
It happened Wednesday at the Little Caesar's at 819 West Main St. in Carbondale.
In a news release sent Friday, the Carbondale Police Department said a man entered the store holding a silver handgun and demanded money. After the robbery, he fled the business — heading west.
Police did not provide a photo or video of the suspect, but described him as a black male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. His face was partially concealed during the robbery.
Officers ask anyone with information about the suspect's identity to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.