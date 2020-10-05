McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect.
Detectives say a residence in the West Paducah area has been repeatedly trespassed and burglarized in over the past several months. Surveillance cameras were set up and several photos of the suspect were taken during the early hours.
Detectives say the suspect wasn't recognized by the owners and doesn't have permission to be on the property. Additionally, detectives say the main items reported missing are old car parts.
If you recognize this man, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or message the department's Facebook page.
You can also send an anonymous top through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (TIP-411) or by downloading the "WKY Crime Stoppers" app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. You can also call 270-443-TELL (270-443-8355), phones are answered 24 hours a day.