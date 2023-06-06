CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase in two locations in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, allegedly causing a crash that sent another driver to an area hospital.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Sprigg Street and Missouri 74, but the car wouldn't submit to the stop. Officers pursued the vehicle, but decided to end the chase because of the possible risk to public safety.
Not long after, the police department says officers found the vehicle again and once again tried to pull the driver over in lighter traffic conditions. Once again, the vehicle didn't pull over. While officers were pursuing it, the vehicle crashed into another car, again prompting officers to call off the chase to protect the safety of the general public.
The car that was hit had minor damage, police say, and the driver was taken to an area hospital. Police say they believe that person's injuries were not life threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate, and they ask anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department's main line at 573-335-6621, its anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.