CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are asking for your help finding a missing woman believed to be in danger.
Police say 37-year-old Rosalyn Yates is considered to be an endangered missing person.
Yates family members last contacted her on Dec. 13, officers say, and they don't know where she may have gone or what she was wearing when she last left her home.
In a news release about her disappearance, police say Yates has "a condition that places her in danger."
If you have seen Yates or have information about where she is, officers ask you to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.