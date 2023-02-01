PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a man charged with robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked a man in a home on Madison Street and stole the man's gun.
The police department says 20-year-old Tariq T. Griffin is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Griffin is accused of attacking a man just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1600 block of Madison Street. The police department says the victim told officers he had a gun in his pocket, and Griffin tried to gain control of the firearm during the attack. During that struggle, the police department says the gun went off, striking a piece of furniture.
The victim told officers Griffin fled with the gun in a minivan with three other men.
Police say no injuries were reported in connection to the alleged robbery and shots-fired incident.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Griffin is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.