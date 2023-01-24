PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two vehicles and stealing money from inside a third vehicle in Paducah.
Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported to police that her wallet, bank card and cash had been stolen from her vehicle in the 1900 block of Park Avenue, and she received an alert from her bank that someone tried to use her card at the Kroger Fuel Station on Park Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. While at the scene, officers saw a vehicle stuck in a yard that had been reported missing in McCracken County.
Then, at 12:10 p.m. that same day, officers responded to a report that another vehicle was stolen from the 2100 block of Clay Street. The police department says officers arrived to find a woman who reported that her 2012 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from her driveway. That vehicle was later found abandoned near South 9th and Ohio streets.
Police say they believe 18-year-old Justus K. White stole the first vehicle and ditched it in the yard where officers found it along Park Avenue. He then allegedly stole the money and bank card from the vehicle in the 1900 block of Park Avenue, and then stole the Rav 4 and drove it to the Kroger Fuel Station, where police believe he tried to use the stolen bank card before abandoning the Rav 4 near South 9th and Ohio.
Officers ask anyone with information about the thefts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.