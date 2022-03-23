METROPOLIS, IL — Police in Metropolis, Illinois, are searching for a man charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday morning on Oak Drive.
Police Chief Harry Masse says 37-year-old Justin L. Eades is wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. In a news release, the police chief says Eades should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is advised to call 911.
Eades is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Oak Drive, police say.
The police department has said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a car before crashing that car and running away.