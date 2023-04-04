PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Shytarious O. Pearson was last seen in Paducah, but he also frequents the Nashville, Tennessee, area.
Police say Pearson is a Black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen in Paducah.
Anyone with information that can help officers locate Shytarious O. Pearson can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.