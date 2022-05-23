PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the 1200 block of South 5th Street Monday morning.
Police say 54-year-old Michael Glasper of Paducah is accused of pointing a handgun at a woman during an argument on South 5th Street. The woman told officers there was a struggle, and the gun discharged.
Glasper allegedly fled the scene after the gun went off. Police say Glasper was being monitored by the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole, and he has allegedly removed his ankle monitor.
The Paducah Police Department says Glasper is wanted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and menacing. He's also wanted by the probation and parole department for tampering with the ankle monitor.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help locate Glasper to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411. Information can also be shared via the city of Paducah's online tip form. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, the police department says.