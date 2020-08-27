CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a suspect who tackled and robbed a jogger in Carbondale, Illinois.
In a news release sent Thursday, the Carbondale Police Department says the victim was attacked around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The police department says the suspect is a Black man standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. Officers say the suspect was wearing a blue face covering, a black tank top and shorts. The victim was treated for a minor injury after the incident, police say.
In the news release, police say officers have found the items that were stolen in the robbery, but they have not yet found the suspect. Investigators ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.