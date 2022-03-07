The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage boy.
Landon Bramlett was last seen in the Hazel community of Calloway County on March 2.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says Bramlett is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short brown hair and a goatee.
Bramlett was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve Nike shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Bramlett is also known as Lando Holland.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bramlett should call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151.