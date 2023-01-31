CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19.
Police say Stanfield is a white man standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair.
The police department says Stanfield has a "condition that places him in danger."
Officers ask anyone with information about where James W. Stanfield is to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.