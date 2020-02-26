CARBONDALE, IL — Officers are asking for your help finding missing 17-year-old Ayden Van Hook, the Carbondale Police Department says.
Ayden was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Walnut Street, a police department news release says. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes.
The release says the teen was last seen wearing black shoes, black sweatpants and a white and gray tie-die hoodie with a skull and red roses on it. He had a black drawstring bag with him.
Police say Ayden is believed to be in the Mt. Vernon or Centralia area of Illinois.
Officers ask that anyone with information about where he is call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.