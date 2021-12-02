CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
In a news release sent Thursday, the police department says 16-year-old Kyshon L. Frye was reported missing on Nov. 30 after he was last seen around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the 400 block of South Washington Street in Carbondale.
Police say Kyshon is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and and dark blue denim pants.
The teen is believed to regularly spend time in the 500 block of South Rawlings Street in Carbondale, police say.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could help them find the missing teen to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.