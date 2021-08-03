CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing after he was last seen on July 23.
The police department says officers responded to the 600 block of North Carico Street Monday for a report of a missing or runaway teen. There, officers say they learned that 15-year-old Isaiah L. Pryor was last seen the evening of July 23. He was wearing a pink sweatshirt when he was last seen.
Police say Isaiah is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He sometimes wears his hair tied back in a ponytail.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Isaiah is to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.