CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are searching for a woman reported missing after she was last seen on Sunday.
The Carbondale Police Department says 39-year-old Ashley Dawn Curtis was last seen in the 400 block of East College Street on May 1.
She is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, and she has a large scar under her right eye. When she was last seen, she was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Officers ask anyone who sees Curtis or knows where she is to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.