CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old woman reported missing after she was last seen on Feb. 17.
Police say Jessica L. Chaney was last seen around 4 a.m. that day in the 500 block of South Washington Street. She was reported missing on Saturday, and police sent out a news release about her disappearance on Monday.
The police department says Chaney is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Chaney is to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.