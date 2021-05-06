CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing and who may be endangered.
Police say 42-year-old Robert T. Vandelogt is believed to be alone somewhere in the Carbondale area, and is possibly endangered.
He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police say.
The police department says this missing person investigation is active and ongoing.
If you know where Vandelogt is, officers ask you to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.