PADUCAH — Police are searching for an 88-year-old man reporting missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 88-year-old Harry Norsworthy has dementia-related health concerns and any assistance finding him is appreciated.
Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah. Officers say he was last seen wearing a polo shirt, blue shorts, white sneakers and black socks. He was driving a gold 2010 Chrysler van with Kentucky license plate 7912EP.
Police say Norsworthy is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information that can help officers locate Harry Norsworthy can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.