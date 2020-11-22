PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 17-year-old Dwight Ragland was last seen at at home on Harrison Street. He was last seen wearing black and white Nike Jordan sneakers, a white and black pullover and distressed jeans.
Dwight is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, police say. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Dwight Ragland or have information about where he is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.