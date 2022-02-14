PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday.
Police say 15-year-old Michael Wright was last seen at Paducah Middle School.
When he was last seen, Michael was wearing blue jeans and a dark green hoodie. Police say he may also have a green jacket with a fur-lined hood.
Officers say Michael is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Michael Wright is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.