PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was reported missing Monday night.
Police say 16-year-old Micah Rainwater was last seen at a location on Madison Street in Paducah.
The teen was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, black jeans and black high-top, Flia shoes.
The police department says Micah is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who sees Micah Rainwater or knows where he is can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.