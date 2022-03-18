CARBONDALE, IL — Officers are searching for a woman who was reported missing in Carbondale, the police department announced Friday.
The Carbondale Police Department says 31-year-old Shelbi L. Zaldain was last seen on March 4 in the 600 block of East College Street.
Police say Zaldain is originally from Reno, Nevada. She's about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police say. She has red and brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information that can help locate Zaldain can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.