Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Marshall County in western Kentucky... Southeastern McCracken County in western Kentucky... Northeastern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Reidland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Benton around 540 PM CDT. Calvert City around 545 PM CDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 15 and 29. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 39 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH