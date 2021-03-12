Veronica Saunders missing poster

PADUCAH — Police are asking for your help locating a woman reported missing in Paducah. 

The Paducah Police Department says 37-year-old Veronica Saunders was last seen in the 600 block of Coronado Court. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes. 

Police say Saunders has black hair and blue eyes. 

If you see Saunders or have information about where she is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.