Sarah Norman missing poster

PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a 33-year-old woman reported missing Friday. 

The Paducah Police Department says Sarah Norman was last seen at the Hickory House Motel on Bridge Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police say Norman was last seen wearing a black and white dress and brown cowboy boots.

If you see Sarah Norman or have information about where she is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.