PADUCAH — Paducah Police say they are looking for a local man after he broke into a home and threatened two women with a knife early Friday morning on Fairmont Street.
The homeowner told police she was woken up just after 3 a.m. by an argument between her daughter and 23-year-old Damonterius Stigger, of Paducah. Police say both women asked Stigger numerous times to leave the home, but Stigger assaulted the younger woman and refused to leave.
Police say the homeowner says she used a broom and a fire extinguisher to hit Stigger and then he fled the home. The woman then claims Stigger broke back in through the locked door and pushed past a refrigerator the women had used as a barricade.
The women says Stigger grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the women then they barricaded themselves in a bedroom.
Police say the women were unsure whether Stigger left the house or was hiding somewhere inside. Police say they searched the home, but did not find him.
Police say Stigger is now charged with a warrant with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (dating violence), and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Anyone with information on where Stigger could be should call the Paducah Police Department at at 270-444-8550.
