McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved in stealing items from unlocked vehicles.
Deputies say on Tuesday, someone who lives on Hillington Drive reported two handguns were taken from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
Video surveillance in the area shows 3 to 4 people wearing Halloween type masks and gloves going through unlocked cars in the area.
The Sheriff's Office advises the community to not leave valuables, such as firearms, in their unlocked vehicles at any time. They also remind you to lock your vehicles to keep from becoming a victim.
Vehicle burglaries are not just happening in McCracken County, police and sheriff's departments in local Tennessee and Illinois counties have also reported several car burglaries. Officers say almost all of the incidents involved unlocked cars, as well.
If anyone has information involving these vehicle thefts, contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or call your local law enforcement agency.
You can also send a tip anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers," or by calling WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.