CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.
The victim, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan, was walking to work at the Dairy Queen in Calvert City when she was hit by a vehicle on Oak Park Boulevard.
Police on Thursday shared a video with Local 6 showing a truck they want help identifying. The security video from 5:36 a.m. Tuesday comes from nearby business SmartPath. It shows a silver, four-door pickup truck headed southbound on Oak Park Boulevard turning left onto US 62.
Investigators say the truck hasn't returned to the area in two days.
Police say they've identified every other vehicle that was in the area at the time of the hit and run.
Police Chief Mike Canon says the driver is not a suspect, but they are a person of interest.
"If you know of somebody who may work in this area that has switched vehicles, or maybe was absent from work whenever they should not have been or just anything that seems out of the ordinary for somebody to please come forward and speak to us," Canon tells Local 6.
Calvert City police are also urging people who live in that area to share any home surveillance video or pictures they may have. That includes Ring doorbell cameras. Police say if you need help accessing the video, they can assist.
Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the hit and run has increased to $49,000.
That includes $10,000 from Fourteen Foods, which owns the Dairy Queen where Culligan worked. It also includes the following contributions:
- Dr. Bert Johnson - $10,000
- Keith Murt, Murtco Mechanical Contractor - $10,000
- Bub Johnson of Rail Services - $10,000 (before November 30)
- SmartPath Technologies - $2,500
- David Johnson of Veterans Roofing - $5,000
- Bryan Betz of Window Depot - $1,500