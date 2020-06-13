JACKSON, MO — Police in southeast Missouri are searching for a man in connection to an arson investigation. Officers say the man is "known to be violent."
The Jackson Police Department says 36-year-old Jason R. Simmons is a person of interest in an arson that happened in Jackson, and his is wanted on a probation violation charge. "He is known to be violent and the public is instructed to avoid contact with him," the police department said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Police say Simmons is known to spend time in the areas of Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Portageville.
If you have information about where Simmons is, the police department asks you to call Sgt. Freeman at 573-243-3151, email tip@jacksonpd.org or contact your local law enforcement agency.