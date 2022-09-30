CARBONDALE, IL — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing someone in a store in Carbondale, Illinois, nearly one week ago.
The Carbondale Police Department says the suspect approached the victim around 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, inside a business in the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue. Police say the suspect grabbed the victim's property, a struggle ensued and the victim fell to the floor. When the victim fell, police say, the suspect ran out the back door of the business.
Investigators say the suspect was last seen riding a white bicycle northbound on South Illinois Avenue.
No injuries were reported in the robbery incident, police say.
The police department released a photo taken from the store's surveillance camera Friday, in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify the individual.
Officers ask anyone with information about the suspect's identity to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.