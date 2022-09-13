PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number 7302, and the man told investigators he had a 45-caliber pistol in the saddle bag when the bike was stolen.
Officers ask anyone with information about the stolen motorcycle or gun to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.