MARION, IL — The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person driving this commercial truck involved in the theft of a 2019 Kubota RTV1140 from Pappy's Outdoors.
Police say the Kubota was stolen on July 31 around 3 a.m. The truck left the business pulling the Kubota on a trailer.
Police say the truck has an unknown design on the side of the door and was last seen driving onto Interstate 57 Southbound.
If you recognize the truck, call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.