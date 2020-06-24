GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a house on KY 301, in the Clear Springs community.
Deputies say the vehicle was taken between 9 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The vehicle is a 2007 gray Ford truck with Kentucky registration plate number 540FAR.
Deputies say the truck is an extended cab with half doors on the extended cab.
There is damage to the left front fender, a dent in the left rear quarter panel, a black tool box in the bed, and a 'Semper Fi' license plate on the front of the truck.
Deputies say several firearms and tools were also stolen with the truck.
Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to contact your local law enforcement immediately or call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.