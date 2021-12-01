HUMBOLDT, TN — The Humboldt, Tennessee, police department is searching for an 18-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly shooting that broke out during a basketball game at a northwest Tennessee high school Tuesday night.
The Humboldt Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that investigators are searching for Jadon Davon Hardiman of Jackson, Tennessee. Hardiman is accused of killing one man and wounding two others in the shooting at Humboldt High School Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the lobby of the school gym.
Hardiman is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree murder, armed dangerous felons (three counts), tampering with evidence and carrying a gun on school property. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.
Initial reports indicated one victim was killed in the shooting and another was flown to a Memphis hospital with critical injuries. But Wednesday, the police department released the names of three victims who were shot during the incident.
The police department says 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey of Humboldt died at the scene of the shooting.
Investigators identified the man flown to a Memphis trauma center as 18-year-old Xavier Clifton of Jackson. The police department said family members have told investigators that Clifton was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday morning.
The third victim police named Wednesday afternoon is Dontavious Cross, who was taken to a Jackson hospital via a personal vehicle, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Investigators ask anyone with information about Hardiman's whereabouts or with information related to the investigation to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.