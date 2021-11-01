CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating a knifepoint robbery in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the report of an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of West Main Street.
Police say the victim was walking westbound in the 700 or 800 block of West Walnut Street when a man armed with a knife approached the victim and demanded that the victim hand over their property.
The victim was able to run away from the robber, police say, escaping without any injuries.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, the suspect was a Black man wearing a black jacket, a ski mask, dark jeans and black boots with tape on them.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.